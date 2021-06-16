Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 692,977 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,727,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,100,000 after buying an additional 418,992 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after buying an additional 219,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

RUTH opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.56 million, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

