American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of American Vanguard worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,795,000 after buying an additional 190,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Vanguard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,058,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 594,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 309,961 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $82,839.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

