Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,734,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,161,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,589,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,521,000 after buying an additional 851,241 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paramount Group by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 804,599 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

