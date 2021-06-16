Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 107,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,551,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.