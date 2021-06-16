Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 912 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth $1,303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,719,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,246,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

HVT opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $847.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $236.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $119,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

