Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,690 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,892,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,390,000 after buying an additional 283,011 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

BANC stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 over the last three months. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

