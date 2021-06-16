Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,632 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,690,000 after buying an additional 115,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $823.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. Research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

