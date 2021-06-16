Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Myers Industries worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Myers Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $766.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

