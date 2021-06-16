Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,756,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,884 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Genworth Financial worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,170,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,288 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,585,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,916,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 6,401,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 927,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Genworth Financial news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

