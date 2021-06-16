BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Tronox worth $143,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 21.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tronox by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 252.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

NYSE TROX opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at $901,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.