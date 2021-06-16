BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 101 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of USPH opened at $120.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.65 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,069 shares of company stock worth $725,694 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.