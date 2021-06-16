Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 377.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 105.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 401,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 186,151 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 40,292 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

