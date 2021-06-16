BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 525 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kadant were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KAI stock opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.46. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

