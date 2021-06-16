Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,240,000 after purchasing an additional 270,247 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $110,973.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,880.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,935 shares of company stock worth $342,956 over the last quarter. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGC stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGC. Hovde Group cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

