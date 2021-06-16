BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 6,294 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.02 million, a PE ratio of -134.98 and a beta of -0.26. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. On average, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.