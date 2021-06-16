BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $278,000 Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $5,181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CVR Energy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 53,982 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,101,000 after purchasing an additional 274,072 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVI. Scotiabank upped their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.