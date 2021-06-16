BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $287,000 Stock Position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Watford were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Watford by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Watford by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Watford in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watford in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Watford in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

WTRE opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $695.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.87. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter. Watford had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 37.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

