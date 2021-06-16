Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $242.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $224.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $178.01 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

