Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 160,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.10 per share, for a total transaction of $7,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,133,673.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ASAN opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $48.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a PE ratio of -31.64.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Asana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $29,550,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.54.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

