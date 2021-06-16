Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,100 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,660,000 after buying an additional 306,245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,365,000 after buying an additional 88,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,442,000 after buying an additional 48,330 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,843,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 148,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 37,688 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHCT opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.02. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

