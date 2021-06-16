Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 15,802 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $73,428,000 after buying an additional 182,880 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 232,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 26,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DCOM. TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.71. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. Analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.