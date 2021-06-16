The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 46.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of APPH stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

