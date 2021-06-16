The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 852 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

