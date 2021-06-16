Swiss National Bank Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Zymeworks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,831,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,559,000 after acquiring an additional 112,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zymeworks by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,999 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zymeworks by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,280,000 after acquiring an additional 71,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth $46,160,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

In related news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $82,477.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZYME shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.