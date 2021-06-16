Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,448 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $191.46 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

