Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 35,299 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.4% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.9% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 43,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

