The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,980 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 10,642.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,071 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,147,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,555,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,097,000. Sapience Investments LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.96.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

