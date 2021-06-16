The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

ENTA stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.