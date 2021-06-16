The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $5,507,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 558.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 78.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,897,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.65. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

