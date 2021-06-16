The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $45,000 Stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.