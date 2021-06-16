The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 85,907 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $205.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.27.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WNEB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

