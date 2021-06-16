The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,660 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 409,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,066,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after buying an additional 50,956 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 9,195.4% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 1,163,861 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,962,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 915,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.0067 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,930 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $246,124.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,704 shares of company stock worth $2,501,433.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Saba Cap Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

