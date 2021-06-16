Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,015 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of The Manitowoc worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Manitowoc by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

MTW opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $854.48 million, a PE ratio of -58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.46.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. Analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

