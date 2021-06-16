Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock Position Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Camping World were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Camping World by 1,210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 449,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after buying an additional 445,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,974,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,655,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $172,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,584 shares of company stock worth $34,235,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

