Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,884 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Vocera Communications worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $2,823,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 24.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 301,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 59,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 10.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VCRA opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.52 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,368 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VCRA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

