Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 72,469.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 52,178 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 90,139 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

