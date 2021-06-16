Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.37% of Oil States International worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 183.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 613.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 121,341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 630.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 270,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $498.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Oil States International’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

