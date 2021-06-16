Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,190 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after buying an additional 185,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 65,479 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OBNK opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

