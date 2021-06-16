Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 400 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chase were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.01. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.45 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 14.72%.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $118,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Derby III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $133,296.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $397,222 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

