Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Gap Up to $32.36

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.36, but opened at $36.83. Corsair Gaming shares last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 309,924 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 23.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.80.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $159,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,311,033 shares of company stock valued at $169,946,405 in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,794,000. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

