The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stake Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of The Andersons worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Andersons by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Andersons during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in The Andersons during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

ANDE stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.26. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

