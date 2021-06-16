iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stake Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,873 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,085,000 after purchasing an additional 42,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,336 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 179,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

