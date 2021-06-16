Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 40,840 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,840 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,845,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 620,021 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 278,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -793.40 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

