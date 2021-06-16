Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBT. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Shares of GBT opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.08. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.