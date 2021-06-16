Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 338.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Triumph Group by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Triumph Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Triumph Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $195,000.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 3.27. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.