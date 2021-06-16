Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 987 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $161,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 37.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 29.4% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.03. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

