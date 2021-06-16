Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4,045.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $15,786,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTB opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

Separately, Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

