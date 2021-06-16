Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,983,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 540,434 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 28,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 215,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,095 shares of company stock worth $6,012,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPC opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $741.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

TPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

