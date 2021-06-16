The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 28,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $2,045,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCHW opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

