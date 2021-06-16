Financial Contrast: Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and Agricultural Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industria de Diseño Textil 5.63% 9.72% 5.16% Agricultural Bank of China 20.55% 10.18% 0.81%

Industria de Diseño Textil pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Agricultural Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Industria de Diseño Textil pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agricultural Bank of China has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Industria de Diseño Textil and Agricultural Bank of China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industria de Diseño Textil 2 4 4 0 2.20 Agricultural Bank of China 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and Agricultural Bank of China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industria de Diseño Textil $23.47 billion 5.00 $1.27 billion $0.20 94.05 Agricultural Bank of China $148.13 billion 0.83 $31.29 billion N/A N/A

Agricultural Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Industria de Diseño Textil.

Summary

Agricultural Bank of China beats Industria de Diseño Textil on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e. The company operates 7,469 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 202 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistics, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Corunna, Spain.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company also provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; personal and online, telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; assets custodian services; debt-to-equity swap and related services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 22,938 branches in China; 13 overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and four overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, and Sao Paulo. Agricultural Bank of China Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

